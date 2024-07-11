Having a suite at Super Bowl LVIII with Taylor Swift cost Travis Kelce a pretty penny.

TMZ originally reported that Kelce paid the cost for the Super Bowl LVIII suite, which hosted the likes of Donna, Ed, Jason, and Kylie Kelce, as well as Andrea and Scott Swift, Taylor's parents. Other celebrities, such as Blake Lively and Ice Spice, were also present.

However, the bill cost more than $1 million, and by a good bit. TMZ reported that it was “well over $1 million,” and on an episode of Netflix's Receiver, Kelce told George Kittle how much it cost.

“They're f**king three million dollars,” Kelce told his opposing Super Bowl LVIII tight end.

Still, it was probably money well spent. It was an opportunity for the Swift and Kelce gangs to grow closer during the Super Bowl. Plus, Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs won.

The Chiefs beat the San Fransisco 49ers in the Super Bowl for the second time since 2020. They previously beat them in Super Bowl 31-20 in Super Bowl LIV. This time, the game was not as high-scoring. The Chiefs won by a score of 25-22 in overtime.

In the game, Kelce hauled in nine receptions for 93 yards. While he did not score a touchdown, he did score three in the Divisional and Championship round games against the Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens, respectively.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's (very) public relationship reached a new level during Super Bowl LVIII. Swift attended 13 games throughout the 2023 NFL season, showing up to support Kelce. Their relationship became more publicized, with NFL broadcasts frequently cutting to her watching from the suites.

They began dating in September 2023, which instantly sparked online rumors. The first game she attended was when the Chiefs' beat the Chicago Bears on September 24, 2023. Kelce and Co. dominated the game and won 41-10.

In the 13 games Swifts attended, the Chiefs went 10-3. That is a win percentage of 77%, not too shabby. It remains to be seen how much she plans on showing up during the 2024 season as the Chiefs aim for their third Super Bowl victory in as many years.

During the off-season, Kelce has regularly been seen attending Swift's “Eras” tour gigs. He even made an on-stage appearance during the June 23, 2024, show in London, England.

Whether that was a one-off appearance or not is unclear. There is still some time before Swift's current leg of the “Eras” tour ends. She will then head to North America to play the final 18 shows of the tour from October to December.

The “Eras” tour

The “Eras” tour is Swift's most ambitious concert tour to date. Throughout the three-hour show, Swift attempts to cover the majority of her discography.

It commenced on March 17, 2023, with a show in Glendale, Arizona. Swift spent most of 2023 touring North America before heading to Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil.

In 2024, Swift kicked off a new leg of the tour in Tokyo, Japan. She then went to Australia and Singapore before taking a two-month break. The European leg of the “Eras” tour began on May 9 and will conclude with five shows in London, England, from August 15-20.