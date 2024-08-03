It seems like the Kansas City Chiefs are everywhere these days. They are the most popular team in the NFL with the best QB and a player who is dating the most popular woman on the planet. It stands to reason that they would be involved in some way with music concert at Arrowhead Stadium.

American country pop singer Morgan Wallen recently performed for a huge crowd at Arrowhead. Wallen walked out for that event in a custom Kansas City Chiefs jersey featuring Harrison Butker's number 7. He was also escorted by Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce.

As you can see from the below clip, it was a real crowd pleaser.

Patrick's wife Brittney Mahomes was in attendance and posted a video on her Instagram of the trio's big entrance on the biggest screen in the stadium.

“Look at my boys!” She said in the video while cheering with the other fans.

Patrick and Brittney Mahomes are known Wallen fans. They were spotted at Wallen's concert at BST Hyde Park in London on July 4th.

It is always a party in Chiefs Kingdom.

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes not the best player in NFL's annual Top 100 rankings

Patrick Mahomes has undoubtedly done enough to prove that he is the best QB in the NFL. He has achieved more than most QBs do in their entire careers in his first seven seasons in the NFL.

Mahomes has led the Chiefs to back-to-back Super Bowl victories, and the team has a chance to be the first in league history to win three in a row.

Despite all of Mahomes' accomplishments, he wasn't able to secure the top spot on the NFL's annual Top 100 players ranking. In fact, Mahomes wasn't even ranked as the top QB in the NFL.

Mahomes came in at No.4 after earning the top spot last year.

Mahomes was ranked below Christian McCaffrey (3), reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson (2), and former Kansas City Chief Tyreek Hill (1).

Understandably, NFL fans were not pleased with this reveal. Many took to social media to voice their displeasure.

“This is terrible. He should be #1,” @franklinisbored said.

“Oh the back to back champ and the best QB since Tom Brady? 4th?” @SamiOnTap wrote

“what are we doing here man,” a commenter that goes by @brndxix added.

“So this list is just a pile of a** right?” a social media user called @BronGotGame furthered.

“This has to be a misprint. There’s no way this is real. Mahomes is undisputed number one,” @NFLFrascella pointed out.

There is no doubt that Mahomes will use this as fuel later this fall.