There has been no better team in the NFL over the past two years than the Kansas City Chiefs, and it's thanks in large part to the superstar contributions of Patrick Mahomes. There is no question that Mahomes is at the top of the football world. He has won three Super Bowls since 2020, putting him in the company of some of the greatest quarterbacks to ever suit up on the gridiron. Mahomes has even drawn comparisons to the legendary Tom Brady himself.

Alas, some don't quite think that Mahomes is the best player in the league even though he has delivered on multiple occasions for the Chiefs. In the 2024 NFL Top 100 rankings, which are voted on by the players, the Chiefs quarterback placed fourth a year after being deemed the best in the league. This year, Mahomes finds himself ranked behind star running back Christian McCaffrey, reigning MVP Lamar Jackson and the mighty-impressive Tyreek Hill.

While those players are, indeed, great and worthy of a lofty placement on those rankings, some fans believe that Patrick Mahomes got the short end of the stick in these evaluations. What more does the Chiefs star quarterback have to do to cement his place as the undisputed number one? Sure enough, many fans wondered about that on X, formerly Twitter.

With three championships under his belt, Patrick Mahomes is the rare player who has nothing left to prove in his career. If Mahomes retired tomorrow, he would make it to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the first ballot. But now, Mahomes has something to light a fire underneath him as he looks to make history and lead the Chiefs to a historic three-peat, which would be the first in NFL history.

Everyone will get a refresher soon courtesy of Patrick Mahomes as to why it is never a good idea to poke the bear.