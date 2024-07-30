Is Kris Jenner in her bridezilla era? While longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble has not popped the question, she already has a set a rules for when it is time.

“Corey already has plenty of rules about what he can and can’t do and say, but once they tie the knot, things are going to get even more restrictive,” the insider told Life and Style magazine about Jenner's rules.

The insider also chimed in on if they were to walk down the aisle that Jenner's fortune would not be leaving with im if the marriage were to end in a divorce.

“It has him questioning if it’s really worth his while, since he ultimately won’t walk away with much if they do divorce,” the insider added.

Kris Jenner Allegedly Wants A Huge Wedding

While Gamble has yet to get down on one knee, Jenner allegedly already has a plan in place for her wedding.

“[Kris] is now obsessing over this idea that they should throw a pre-wedding party, where they take a selection of their guests on a mega-yacht in the Mediterranean to kick off the celebrations before they actually even start the wedding,” the source reveals.

“She’s so over the top with all her ideas and poor Corey is having to try and talk her back down to earth because he doesn’t want to deal with all the stress of such a huge undertaking.”

“At the end of the day he’ll do what he’s told,” the source says, “but it’s shaping up to be one of the most stressful weddings imaginable because Kris wants to turn it into this over-the-top event, twice the size of Kourtney’s.”

Kourtney Kardashian married her husband, Travis Barker, twice in 2022. The couple first eloped in Las Vegas and then had an extravagant wedding in Italy.

The source says Jenner wants to have a pre-wedding party, including a yacht in the Mediterranean.

“She wants the biggest and best of everything,” the insider continued, speaking of Jenner's desires. “The most extravagant guest list with multiple A-list performances. She’s talking about a thousand guests, or more.”

Jenner allegedly has asked Gamble to “reach out to every big celebrity he knows” despite there being no date and reported proposal.