Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is set to make his acting debut in the highly anticipated horror series “Grotesquerie,” premiering on FX this Wednesday. This project marks a significant moment for Kelce as he steps into the acting world, joining a talented cast that includes Niecy Nash, Courtney B. Vance, and Lesley Manville. With the creative direction of Ryan Murphy, known for his unique storytelling style, “Grotesquerie” promises to deliver a thrilling experience for viewers, per Thespun.

Kelce's co-stars have praised him for his professionalism and receptiveness during filming. His transition from the football field to the set has garnered attention, with fans eager to see how he performs in a genre that is quite different from his usual role as an athlete. During a recent episode of the “New Heights” podcast, Kelce discussed his experience working on the series, revealing his excitement and nerves surrounding his debut.

Despite the significance of this moment, Kelce expressed his reluctance for his family, particularly his young nieces, to watch the show. In a humorous exchange with his brother Jason, Travis jokingly urged him to ensure that the girls do not tune in. “Dude! That was completely a joke. Do not let the girls watch this show,” he said, emphasizing the advanced themes and content that would likely be inappropriate for toddlers.

Grotesquerie: A Gruesome Murder Mystery

The premise of “Grotesquerie” centers around a detective and a nun who investigate a series of intensely personal crimes. The show’s dark and gripping narrative is clearly not intended for a younger audience, and Kelce's acknowledgment of this fact adds an amusing layer to his foray into acting. While he acknowledges the horror elements, he also admits that he hasn’t seen the finished product yet due to his focus on football training and camp.

In the podcast, Kelce admitted that while he had access to the full script, his concentration primarily rested on his scenes. “I focused on my parts more than I understood the entire grand scheme of the show,” he explained, which means that even he is in for some surprises as he watches the show unfold. The trailer left him intrigued, prompting him to express surprise at how compelling the storyline appears.

Amidst the playful banter on the podcast, Jason teased Travis about potentially being the killer in the series. Kelce kept the suspense alive, playfully dodging the question and insisting that viewers will have to watch to find out the truth.

As “Grotesquerie” debuts, it will undoubtedly draw attention from fans of Travis Kelce, the horror genre, and those intrigued by Ryan Murphy's unique storytelling approach. While Kelce's family might steer clear of the show, many others will likely tune in to see how this football star fares in his acting role, making “Grotesquerie” a must-watch this holiday season.