Those who think Travis Kelce's slow start for the Kansas City Chiefs can be attributed to his relationship with Taylor Swift are wrong, per Whoopi Goldberg. The View host recently defended the “Cruel Summer” singer.

On the September 24, 2024, episode of The View, Goldberg took aim at Chiefs fans. Kelce has just eight catches for 69 yards through three games of the 2024 NFL season.

“They apparently forgot that they won the Super Bowl last year with him, and they were just as tight then as they are now. What is going on?” Goldberg said. “This is a guy who is doing movies now, he's doing television commercials now, he's doing all kinds of stuff. He might have been a little busy. And maybe he's not 12 anymore. He's still a viable player.”

She also theorized that the anger towards Swift is coming from Chiefs fans who are Donald Trump supporters. This is due to Swift's recent endorsement of Presidential candidate Kamala Harris.

“Grow up, y'all. Stop putting this on her. Your team is fine. Your team is doing well. Shut up,” Goldberg concluded.

With 14 games remaining in the regular season, Kelce and the Chiefs have plenty of time to get back on track. Kelce is coming off a down year in which he snapped his streak of seven consecutive 1,000-yard seasons. To be fair, Patrick Mahomes is also having a rough start with just five touchdowns to four interceptions and a passer rating of 89.9.

Whoopi Goldberg has been a host on The View since 2007. She has remained one of the hosts and currently co-hosts with Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Alyssa Farah Griffin, and Ana Navarro.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship timeline

Taylor Swift has been dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce since September 2023. Speculation first began when Kelce gave a shout-out to Swift on his New Heights podcast. He revealed that he attempted to give her his number after attending an Eras Tour show.

However, she did not greet her VIP guests after the show. But the public call-out worked, as Swift attended the Chiefs' game against the Chicago Bears on September 24, 2023.

Their relationship officially started soon after. They have been going steady since, with Swift attending 13 total games throughout the 2023 NFL season. These included their Super Bowl LVIII victory over the San Fransisco 49ers.

So far in the 2024 season, Swift attended the Chiefs' first two games against the Baltimore Ravens and Cincinnati Bengals. She did not attend their Week 3 game against the Atlanta Falcons, which they won.

Throughout the offseason, Kelce attended several of Swift's Eras Tour shows. During the June 23, 2024, show at Wembley Stadium in London, England, he performed on stage with his girlfriend.

Kelce served as a background dancer during Swift's performance of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.” He has not returned to the stage since then.

Unfortunately for Chiefs fans who are blaming Swift for Kelce's sluggish start, she still has a few weeks before she resumes the Eras Tour. Expect her to attend a couple of more games before she is back on the road.