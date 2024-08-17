Travis Kelce's father, Ed Kelce, is firing back once again at Kanye West for his lyrics about Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift.

Ed took to Facebook on Friday to share his new thoughts around Kanye's song “Lifestyle (Demo)” with Ty Dolla $ign, featuring Lil Wayne. On the song, “I twist my Taylor spliffs tight at the end like Travis Kelce,” Wayne raps on the song which appears on Vultures 2.

Ed responded to the lyrics as he reposted an article about Kanye's song captioning it, “Mental illness on full display.”

Ed Kelce Clarifies Comments About Kanye's Lyrics About Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Ed decided to rectify his comments about Kanye regarding his mental health.

“I feel the need to clarify that my comment on Kanye West was not so much a criticism as it was my thoughts on his mental health,” Ed wrote on Facebook, per The Daily Mail. “His behaviors and comments beyond Taylor indicate a paranoia and over-inflated sense of self worth. While it would be easy to attribute his actions to drug use, throughout history there's been no shortage of clean and sober people displaying the same traits.”

“This is a talented guy and hopefully he's getting help with these issues,” Ed concluded.

While Ed stepping in to defend Taylor and Travis can be viewed as honorable, this is not the first time Kanye has mentioned Taylor in one of his songs. Most infamously, he name-dropped Swift in his 2016 song “Famous,” where he claimed that The Tortured Poets Department creator's success was due to him.

“I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex/Why? I made that b—- famous (Godd—)/I made that b—- famous,” Ye raps in the second verse.

However, in regards to the lyric, fans believed that Swift clapped back at Kanye, twice.

In the first subtle response, Taylor was seen rocking her “I bet you think about me” shirt shortly after the song was released last weekend. In another dig at her long feud with the rapper, Taylor made a change to her “thanK you aIMee” song to read “thank You aimEe” so that the capitalized letters read “Ye” (the rapper's moniker) instead of “Kim” which referenced the rapper's ex-wife Kim Kardashian.

“All that time you were throwin’ punches, I was buildin’ somethin’ / And I can’t forgive the way you made me feel / Screamed ‘F— you, Aimee’ to the night sky, as the blood was gushin'/ But I can’t forget the way you made me heal,” Swift sings on the track.

The song's new title has not yet garnered a response from Kanye.