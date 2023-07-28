Kudos to Travis Scott for some original shade-throwing on his hot new album Utopia! Scott goes after Wonka star Timothée Chalamet, specifically taking swipes at his upcoming role as chocolate magnate Willy Wonka. Scott undoubtedly feels the role is far too associated with Gene Wilder for another to take on the character, and is indubitably offended by the corporate greed and money-grab of an unnecessary prequel greenlit by a profit-driven movie studio. Either that or he's mad that Chalamet is dating his ex Kylie Jenner. Probably the latter actually now that I think about it.

In the track “Meltdown” from the in-demand new album just released on Friday, Scott sings, “Chocolate AP and chocolate the Vs got the/ Willy Wonka factory (Vs)/ Burn an athlete like it's calories find another flame hot as me, b—h!!!” Now, I know you and I clearly catch every reference in those lyrics, but just in case anyone is reading this article with their grandparents, I'll spell it out for you just in case. Scott appears to be highlighting his fondness for the ultra-elite Audemars Piguet brand of watches, which cost considerably more than a FitBit and yet still don't keep track of your daily steps (go figure). He also seems to express some resentment at the dissolution of his relationship with famous Kardashian Kylie Jenner, with whom he shares two children — Stormi, 5, and Aire, 17 months. And then the Willy Wonka reference appears to be a straight-up diss of Jenner's new rumored boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, with whom she's been spotted spending time since April.

Scott's relationship woes are universal, really. I mean, who amongst us hasn't felt the heartbreak and angst of witnessing our reality television show girlfriend moving on with an A-list movie star as we record our much-anticipated new rap album? I guess most of us haven't really felt that, to be honest. That was a wildly unhelpful analogy — sorry Travis Scott. Hopefully the rap star will at least feel better knowing that his new album Utopia is tracking to be a major hit, even causing outages on streaming services with so many fans clamoring to tune in at once. It seems unlikely that any tracks will be featured on the upcoming Wonka soundtrack, and/or the just announced fourth season of The Kardashians, but there should be enough room in the entertainment industry for Scott, Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner to all get along. But fingers crossed they don't all bump into each other at the Audemars Piguet watch store because that would be awwwk-ward!