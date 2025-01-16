The New Jersey Devils are looking to add depth to their roster before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. New Jersey is back in playoff contention after missing the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024. However, the Devils know their roster is not complete. There are moves to be made before the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline on March 7.

Devils general manager Tom Fitzgerald has acknowledged as much before. Fitzgerald mentioned his desire to make a move as far back as early December. The Devils general manager is not looking to rock the boat, though. He is seeking complimentary players to balance the lineup. He revealed his desire for depth to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun on December 2.

“You can’t have enough depth,” Fitzgerald told LeBrun. “I’ve been in touch with teams. … I’m looking for utility players, I guess — guys who can skate. I like size and versatility and guys who can play in the middle and on the wing. Just to add depth to the organization.”

Fitzgerald is certainly in luck. The trade market this season is chock-full of complimentary depth players. He essentially could take his pick. For instance, the Devils general manager could trade for Nick Robertson, reuniting the Toronto Maple Leafs forward with New Jersey head coach Sheldon Keefe.

That is a move that certainly makes sense for New Jersey. However, there is a better fit for this team out there. The Devils could look to add depth down the middle of the ice. And they won't need to look too far outside of New Jersey to find a player who could provide quality depth.

Bruins' Trent Frederic is a great fit for Devils

The Devils could use some depth in the middle of the ice. Trent Frederic has experience playing center. Moreover, he has been deployed as a winger in the past. His positional versatility could give New Jersey a ton of options. And he checks a lot of the boxes Fitzgerald mentioned to The Athletic on December 2.

Frederic's trade market is going to be rather interesting. He is coming off the best offensive season in his career. The Bruins forward scored 18 goals and 40 points for Boston during the regular season in 2023-24. However, he has just seven goals and 14 points for them in 46 games this year.

In saying this, Frederic has earned more ice time than at any previous point in his career. Moreover, the physical aspect of his game is not on the decline. Frederic has recorded 130 hits already this season, according to Hockey Reference. This is his fourth straight campaign with 100+ hits, with his career high of 205 coming just last season.

Frederic may not be a regular 40-point player moving forward. However, the Devils certainly won't need him to contribute at that level. They do need him to contribute some offense. Their offense is rather top-heavy as things stand. In saying this, Frederic can carve out a valuable role as a forechecking third-line center.

The Bruins have struggled mightily in 2024-25 overall. Frederic is not the only underperforming Boston skater, but he has contributed to their less-than-ideal performance. In saying this, a move out of Boston could help spark Frederic's game.

The Devils are looking to contend for the Stanley Cup in 2025. Trent Frederic is not the final piece of a championship-winning puzzle. In saying this, he does give this team a better chance of navigating the grind toward hockey's ultimate prize.