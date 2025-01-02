The Boston Bruins got off to a slow start in 2024-25 but have since turned things around. Interim head coach Joe Sacco took over the Bruins following the firing of Jim Montgomery. Sacco has helped Boston transform its game, especially in the defensive zone. As a result, the Bruins look like a playoff contender once again. However, one player who has struggled is forward Trent Frederic.

Frederic had a fine start to the season, but he has essentially disappeared in recent weeks. He has not scored a single point since a two-goal outing against the Philadelphia Flyers on December 7. The Bruins forward, who is a pending free agent, has just five goals and 11 points for Boston this season.

It's a disappointing performance for a player who has shown the ability to score at the NHL level. In fact, Frederic is coming off a 40-point season in 2023-24. Combine the secondary offense with the physical aspect of his game, and it's not surprising to see other teams interested in the Bruins forward.

Frederic's trade value is declining as his struggles continue. In saying this, so is the likelihood of an extension with Boston. Frederic works as a change of scenery candidate or as a potential depth option for a contending team. There is going to be a market for the 26-year-old, especially if he improves his fortunes. As a result, here are two early landing spots for the Bruins forward now that the calendar has flipped to 2025.

The Wild and Bruins could swing a trade

The Minnesota Wild are off to an incredible start in 2024-25. Minnesota jumped out to a 20-6-4 record by mid-December and looked the part of one of the NHL's elite teams. Things have cooled off a bit for them, though. And they recently lost superstar forward Kirill Kaprizov to injured reserve.

The Wild could look for some forward depth ahead of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline. Adding Trent Frederic to the fold is one move general manager Bill Guerin could look to make. The Bruins forward adds a bit of physicality to the team's middle six. And he could reignite his offensive touch surrounded by a new group of teammates.

Minnesota has done well to develop center Marco Rossi. Perhaps they can work some magic with Frederic should he come over through trade. If the Bruins decide to shop him around, the Wild are a team fans should keep an eye on without a doubt.

The Bruins and Senators have history

The Ottawa Senators also got off to a rough start to the 2024-25 campaign. And similar to the Bruins, they have turned things around in recent weeks. The Senators hold the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference at this time. They are only two points back of the Tampa Bay Lightning, as well.

The Senators have a lot of young talent on their roster. This may be the time to add some missing elements to the roster. Frederic could give them a more physical edge and some scoring depth. Pairing Frederic with Nick Cousins would give them two of the more physical forwards in the NHL.

The Bruins and Senators have a recent trade history. The Senators acquired goalie Linus Ullmark from Boston in a massive trade in the offseason. As a result, both front offices are somewhat familiar with each other. This could make a Trent Frederic trade easier to pull off between these teams.