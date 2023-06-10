Trevor Bauer had mixed results to begin his NBP (Nippon Professional Baseball) career. He began his tenure with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars on a high note, but then later struggled. While many people were quick to write Bauer off following his difficult second outing with the BayStars, an adjustment period was to be expected. Sure enough, Bauer has rebounded in a major way. The former Cy Young winning pitcher has performed admirably over the course of his past three stars.

Bauer reportedly has a sparkling 2.57 ERA over his past three outings, per Dan Clark. Clark also reports that Bauer has lasted at least six innings in each of those starts. Bauer's velocity is also up, as his agent Rachel Luba shared a video of him on Twitter throwing a 99 MPH fastball.

Trevor Bauer is clearly returning to form. One has to wonder if an MLB team will take a chance on him at some point.

Will Trevor Bauer make an MLB return?

Assuming Bauer wants to return to MLB at some point, which isn't guaranteed since he's expressed excitement about pitching in Japan, it will be interesting to see if a team decides to offer him a contract.

His big league track record speaks for itself. He's an All-Star caliber hurler who won the 2020 NL Cy Young award. From a talent standpoint, almost every team in the league would love to have Bauer in their rotation.

The concern is his previous controversy and social media presence. If teams are willing to leave his controversial history in the past and deal with his outspoken presence on social media, then a return to MLB might be in the cards. However, there are certainly no guarantees at the moment.

MLB teams probably want to make sure that Trevor Bauer stays out of trouble over the next year. They also understand that signing him may upset some fans.

For now, all Bauer can do is continue to perform well in his current situation. If fans want to follow Trevor Bauer's journey in Japan, they can subscribe to his YouTube channel where he posts weekly vlogs showing a behind-the-scenes look at the life of a professional baseball player.