Trevor Bauer is a former high-profile MLB pitcher who has faced a new set of sexual assault accusations recently. The latest information was revealed in a report Tuesday by USA Today.

The accusations have been vehemently denied by the former Diamondbacks hurler, who recently broke the silence on why he decided to pitch for the Yokohama DeNA BayStars of Japan after a long MLB suspension.

Court filings show that the accusations stem from an alleged incident from 2020. The woman accused Bauer of raping her, getting her pregnant, and holding a jagged steak knife to her throat. Another alleged incident included him choking her unconscious with her braids. Her civil complaint was first filed in December and amended recently to include further alleged details.

Her accusations are the fourth of a similar nature made against Bauer, USA Today reported.

Court records state that the 32-year-old pitcher has countersued the woman, accusing her of fraud, extortion, and fabricating her pregnancy.

Bauer was released by the Los Angeles Dodgers in January and went unsigned after being reinstated from a 194-game suspension by MLB. Now pitching in Japan, he has regained his form, hitting 99 mph on the radar gun.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Arizona woman asked for $3.7 million in the lawsuit along with an “apology to any women the defendant has sexually humiliated and abused against their consent.” Bauer's legal team said the lawsuit “is another attempt to harass and extort Mr. Bauer.”

Bauer's attorneys say their client had a “single, consensual encounter” with the Arizona woman in December 2020, when he said the condom broke during sex. The woman claimed she was pregnant and demanded $1.6 million according to Bauer's countersuit. They added that Bauer has a recording of her demand, which Bauer declined to meet.

“Based on (the woman’s) demand letter and failure to provide any medical records to substantiate her pregnancy or termination thereof, Mr. Bauer now believes that (the woman) fabricated her pregnancy to try to extort him for money,” Bauer's countersuit states.

Trevor Bauer was never arrested or charged in any of the cases. Other accusations came from women in California and Ohio, according to the Washington Post.

The Arizona woman said she has several video diaries and journal entries to use in family court outlining the alleged “rape, abuse and pregnancy.”

The MLB has spoken with all four women who have made accusations.