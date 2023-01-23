Trevor Bauer is available to sign at the league minimum for any team that wishes to pursue the former Cy Young winner. But for obvious reasons, teams have displayed hesitancy in pursuing Bauer on the open market. Fans have shared mixed reactions in reference to the pitcher. Los Angeles Dodgers fans were especially divided on Bauer, with some fans hoping he’d remain in LA and others wanting nothing to do with him.

So should a team take a chance on Trevor Bauer in free agency? Fans will continue to have strong opinions on the matter. And that is completely understandable. But we are going to attack this issue from a number of different angles. First off, let’s look at how Trevor Bauer could potentially effect an MLB clubhouse.

Trevor Bauer’s potential impact on a team

Freddie Freeman of the Dodgers recently admitted that LA’s front office made the final decision to move on from Bauer. There were a number of differing reports on the Dodgers’ players feelings on him. But very few players revealed their true feelings in reference to the matter.

However, Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Tyler Glasnow discussed the potential impact of Trevor Bauer on an MLB clubhouse. Glasnow was asked about Bauer by Chris Rose on the Chris Rose Rotation. He is one of the few active players to offer a take on the subject.

“People have their calculations of his (Bauer’s) value,” Glasnow told Rose. “It’s kind of up to management as well. If you start to ask players, and you ask all 25 players (about signing Trevor Bauer) you are going to get 13 different answers, 12 different answers. It just adds more confusion. I think certain people would avoid even giving an opinion on it. You’re going to have some people that want it and some people that don’t… how big is it PR wise? The guy is a really good pitcher… its about jumbling that all together.”

Glasnow is certainly correct in his assessment that players will have differing opinions on Trevor Bauer. In the end, the front office has to decide whether the potential PR circus is worth his value.

Which teams would make the most sense to sign Bauer?

Teams such as the New York Yankees or San Francisco Giants wouldn’t be the best destinations for Trevor Bauer due to their large markets. The teams that would make the most sense would stem from a small-market. Bauer could quietly re-establish himself while the team would benefit from his baseball value.

There would still be PR involved. But it would be less than a place such as New York.

Teams such as the Pittsburgh Pirates and Cincinnati Reds have been floated as potential destinations for him. That doesn’t mean they are necessarily interested, but Bauer could produce crucial value for them. Since both teams are likely to sell ahead of the trade deadline, Bauer may be able to net an impressive prospect haul in a potential trade if he keeps a low-profile and pitches well during the first half of the season.

In the end, this is a difficult subject to tackle. Off the field, there are no shortage of questions and concerns. Even before Bauer’s suspension, he brought plenty of attention due to his antics and social media presence.

With that being said, he’s an intelligent and talented pitcher. From a baseball standpoint, he’s worth the risk for smaller market ball clubs. The question is, will teams pursue him?

Possibly, but as aforementioned, interested ball clubs will likely be small-market franchises.