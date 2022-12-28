By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently deciding whether or not to retain Trevor Bauer after his suspension was reduced. Fans made their initial thoughts known on the decision to reduce the suspension. And they have continued to do so as the Dodgers prepare to either keep or release the controversial starting pitcher. There has been mixed reaction from fans, as some feel that LA needs to let him go while others are hoping to see him pitch at Dodger Stadium in 2023.

Before diving into this, it should be noted that LA is expected to release him, per Bob Nightengale. But nothing is set in stone as of this story’s publication. Without further ado, here is a look at what fans are saying about Trevor Bauer.

Sports Illustrated’s Emma Baccellieri made her thoughts known on the matter.

“To roster Bauer would be to make an explicit statement about the club’s values and perspective. To cut him would do the same, a statement equal in magnitude, opposite in direction,” Baccellieri wrote on Twitter.

However, a fan shared a different Trevor Bauer opinion on Twitter.

“Do not understand why there’s so many dodger fans that don’t wanna see Trevor Bauer back with the dodgers. Why wouldn’t you want a former CY Young award winner who’s still in his prime, back in the rotation. Not to mention, the fact that he was wrongfully accused and was proven.”

Here is look at other notable reaction as the Dodgers wait to make their official Trevor Bauer decision.

Trevor Bauer Spring Training 2023 Dodgers.pic.twitter.com/w3hXguTJiK — Baseball For Today ⚾️ (@BaseballFor2day) December 23, 2022

This video was taken by Trevor Bauer's accuser on the morning of May 16th after the alleged assault that she claimed took place on May 15th. No scars. No bruises. She's smiling and seems happy. pic.twitter.com/fFUlqnGmS5 — iTalk Studios (@iTalkStudiosYT) December 23, 2022

There has been plenty of heated conversation in regards to Trevor Bauer’s future as well. In the end, the Dodgers are going to have to pay Bauer a large sum of money regardless of whether they release him or not.

We will provide updates on the Dodgers-Bauer situation as they are made available.