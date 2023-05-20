Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

Trevor Bauer is reportedly being sent down to the Yokohama DeNA BayStars farm team for an “adjustment start,” per Yakyu Cosmopolitan. Bauer will pitch for the farm team on Sunday. Yakyu Cosmopolitan made it clear that this demotion may not be permanent, and Bauer is still a member of the active roster.

“To be clear, the Baystars are considering this as an ‘adjustment start’ and he has not been removed from the active roster. If it goes well, he is expected to make his following start back on the top team.”

After starting strong with the BayStars, Trevor Bauer has struggled in recent action with his new team. Overall, the former NL Cy Young winner holds a 1-2 record and 8.40 ERA over three games pitched. Additionally, Bauer has struck out 18 hitters while walking only two.

Assuming Bauer performs well in his start with the farm team, he will likely make his next start with the BayStars. Trevor Bauer’s struggles aren’t overly concerning given that he hadn’t pitched in an MLB game since 2021. Additionally, pitching in Japan is quite the transition after previously being used to pitching in MLB.

In the end, Bauer is still a talented pitcher more than capable of turnings things around. Perhaps this “adjustment start” will allow him to get back on track. For the most part, he’s thrown strikes but is surrendering far too many runs. He’s an intelligent pitcher though and should be able to find his footing before too long.

It will be interesting to see if Trevor Bauer can return to his previous All-Star caliber form on the mound.