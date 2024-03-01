Disney is set to dive back into the digital world with Tron: Ares, the third entry in the sci-fi franchise that began back with the original 1982 film starring Jeff Bridges. Jared Leto is set to lead the charge in Ares this time around, and while Disney has not given a proper look at him in the world of Tron, fans have been given a first tease of what they can expect.
Leto, himself, provided the first look at Tron: Ares on Instagram with an image and short synopsis of the film that will once again see the digital and real worlds collide, according to IGN. The image, itself, shows a menacing individual adorned in the black and red neon-lit suit programs within the Tron universe are commonly seen wearing.
Many fans have suggested the red-lit suit could be a reference to the Master Control Program, the villainous A.I. program the original film's hero Kevin Flynn helped destroy.
First look at Disney's “TRON: Ares,” which stars Jared Leto, Greta Lee, Evan Peters, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan and Gillian Anderson. pic.twitter.com/O6lgl9Lu37
— Variety (@Variety) February 29, 2024
As for what Tron: Ares will entail, the film's synopsis reveals it will follow the titular A.I. of Ares, played by Leto, “who is sent from the digital world into the real world on a dangerous mission, marking humankind’s first encounter with A.I. beings.”
Filming for Tron: Ares kicked off in January 2024 after being delayed from August 2023 into the new year as a result 0f 2023's WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Norwegian director Joachim Ronning is helming the sequel, who previously directed 2019's Maleficent: Mistress of Evil for Disney and is reportedly set to direct Pirates of the Caribbean 6.
Leto will be joined on screen by Evan Peters, Greta Lee, Cameron Monaghan, Gillian Anderson, and Hasan Minhaj, among others, to round out the cast.
Tron: Ares is in production and is expected to release in theaters in 2025.