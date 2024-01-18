Johnson served as Assistant AD for Football Operations for the Rattlers since 2021.

Florida A&M is losing another key staffer from the Willie Simmons regime, this time Assistant AD for Football Operations Troy Johnson. Johnson announced his departure from the school in a social media post thanking the Florida A&M community for the experience.

Rattler Nation…Simply Put Thank You!!! Thank you for allowing me, for the last 3 years to be apart of the #FAMULY it’s been one heck of a ride. See you all on the flip side. T-Roy Out. #BGOP pic.twitter.com/8SR8rKt6id — Troy Johnson (@latroy_johnson) January 18, 2024

He said in his message:

“It is with mixed emotions and a tear in my eye that I write this. Three years ago, my brothers Kortne Gosha, Keith McCluney, and Willie Simmons called me to ask me to serve FAMU Football as the Assistant Athletic Director for Football Operations. Over the past three years, Rattler Nation has accepted me and my family with open arms, and I'm forever grateful. The love that has been shown to us during these three wonderful seasons is unmatched and will never be forgotten. I have made some lifelong connections while on the Highest of Seven Hills and will cherish those forever plus 1.

To everyone who has told me throughout my time in the Orange and Green how much I meant to this program, THANK YOU!!! To the players who've given everything you've had these last three years to the Rattlers, THANK YOU. You made it fun and enjoyable to come to work every day, and I will always be grateful for all of the sacrifices you all made for us and this program. You guys are Champions and will always be Champions.

Same Page… To the Coaching staff that I've had the pleasure of working alongside, THANK YOU!!! We've become truly a FAMULY, and I wouldn't trade any of you for anything in the world!!! To the members of “The Huddle,” I would not have been able to do my job without you. Our Wednesday morning meetings were comical but yet effective in the overall success of this program over the last three years. With everything in me, THANK YOU.

Last but not least, to my main man Willie R. Simmons. You trusted me to be your right hand, and I hope that I lived up to your expectations. I've learned so much about how to be an effective leader under your leadership that it's not even funny. You have truly made me a better person, father, leader, and friend. THANK YOU for giving me the opportunity to grow as a DFO and Chief of Staff and also giving me an extended family away from home. Ash and I are forever grateful for you and your friendship over the years, and we look forward to the years to come.

With that being said, Rattler Nation, I'm signing out. It's time for me to go home!!! So for one last time… Go Rattlers!!!”

Johnson became the Assistant AD for Football Operations at Florida A&M in 2021, taking charge of various aspects of the football team. This included managing gameday travel, equipment requirements, and supporting the hiring and departure processes of the staff. He also served in the same capacity at Jackson State before joining the Rattlers in 2021.

Johnson is from Orangeburg, South Carolina, and is a 2004 graduate of Clemson University. Willie Simmons posted on his Twitter/X page congratulating Johnson, who appears to be joining Chennis Berry's coaching staff at South Carolina State.

The South Carolina State Bulldogs just got better! @coachberry77 and @latroy_johnson are going to be a lethal combination! Congratulations brother!!! — Coach Willie Simmons (@HCWillieSimmons) January 18, 2024

Simmons posted, “The South Carolina State Bulldogs just got better! @coachberry77 and @latroy_johnson are going to be a lethal combination! Congratulations, brother!!!”