In a landmark defamation lawsuit, Dominion Voting Systems has reached a $787.5 million settlement with Fox News, one of the largest news organizations in the United States. The lawsuit was filed after Fox News and several of its hosts spread false claims about Dominion’s voting machines during the 2020 US presidential election. Now Twitter has something to say.

The settlement is the latest in a string of legal victories for Dominion, which has filed similar defamation lawsuits against other news organizations and individuals who spread false claims about its machines. The settlement with Fox is by far the largest, and sends a strong message to other media outlets that spreading baseless conspiracy theories has serious consequences.

Dominion’s lawsuit against Fox centered on the network’s coverage of the 2020 US presidential election, and specifically on claims made by Fox hosts that Dominion’s machines had been manipulated to change votes from former President Donald Trump to now-President Joe Biden. These claims were baseless and lacked any evidence, but were repeated by hosts on multiple occasions.

In its lawsuit, Dominion argued that Fox knew the claims were false but continued to repeat them in order to boost ratings and attract viewers who believed in conspiracy theories. Dominion also argued the the news conglomerate had a duty to report accurate information and that its coverage of Dominion’s machines had damaged the company’s reputation and led to threats against its employees.

The public immediately took to Twitter to express their opinion on the matter. One person pointed out that Fox wasn’t even covering the story.

Meanwhile on Fox News (seriously). pic.twitter.com/0VYlEQti0y — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) April 18, 2023

Others shared similar opinions, like one person who said, “Fox News viewers remain blissfully unaware of ANYTHING about the lawsuit. that’s why it was so important that Fox be forced to admit ON AIR that they lief. this settlement is not justice.”

Fox News viewers remain blissfully unaware of ANYTHING about this lawsuit. that's why it was so important that Fox be forced to admit ON AIR that they lied. this settlement is not justice — Jeff Tiedrich (@itsJeffTiedrich) April 18, 2023

Others laugh at Fox’s attempt at evidence against Dominion.