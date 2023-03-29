Tulane Green Wave guard Jalen Cook is a sensational talent but, unfortunately, he may not be in green, white and powder blue much longer.

With 2022-23 season officially over, Cook will enter the transfer portal, according to ESPN draft analyst Jonathan Givony.

However, Cook will also enter the 2023 NBA Draft while retaining his draft eligibility.

Cook is a shifty point guard that can score at all three levels in the NBA.

However, as one of the less heralded draft prospects, it’s possible that he would be drafted in the second round or go undrafted. While that would likely work out in the favor of the NBA team he lands with, as he would be on a more affordable contract and there would be less pressure on the front office for him to succeed, it wouldn’t be the ideal scenario for him.

Depending on the team that drafts him, of course. Cook needs to be with a franchise that’s had success developing high-volume scoring guards because he has the ability to be a rotation player early in his career with the right coaching.

At 6-foot-0 and 205 pounds, Cook averaged 19.9 points, 4.9 assist, and 1.8 steals per game for Tulane this season while shooting 45.2 percent from the field and 34.5 percent from 3-point range. Since joining the Green Wave in the 2021-22 season, Cook has averaged 19.0 points, 4.2 assists, and 1.7 steals per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from 3-point range.

Factoring in his numbers, Cook could very well be a steal or a late riser in the 2023 NBA Draft.

However, he could also be one for whatever college program he decides to sign on with next.