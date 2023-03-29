Dan Fappiano is a Connecticut based sports journalist and a graduate of both Tunxis Community College and Central Connecticut State University. Dan has spent time covering high school and professional sports in both the print and online medium. He hopes to see his beloved Chicago Bears win a Super Bowl someday.

Dariq Whitehead came to Duke as a five-star recruit loaded with upside. Following Duke’s loss in the NCAA Tournament, Whitehead has made his final decision on the 2023 NBA Draft.

Whitehead will be entering the draft, the freshman announced. As he prepares to leave the Blue Devils, Whitehead had a final message on the lessons he learned at Duke before his transition into the NBA.

“To my Duke Family, I wanted to take a moment to express my gratitude for your support this past year,” Whitehead’s statement read. “Through the ups and downs, I’m beyond grateful for the love and encouragement you’ve shown me during my time in Durham. I will always be a Blue Devil.”

In his statement, Whitehead also thanked his family, friends and coaches for helping his development. He ended by officially declaring for the 2023 NBA Draft while announcing he has hired Excel Sports Management for representation.

Whitehead dealt with numerous injuries throughout his one year with Duke. He suffered both a fractured foot and a lower leg injury. Whitehead was limited to just 28 games, averaging 8.3 points and 2.4 rebounds per game.

While his performance didn’t live up to expectations, Whitehead is still one of the premier prospects in this year’s NBA Draft. Not only does he have a five-star pedigree, but Whitehead shot 43 percent from three at Duke. Teams will still be tantalized by Whitehead’s raw potential.

Dariq Whitehead didn’t have a storybook season with Duke. However, he got exactly what he wanted out of the opportunity. Now, Whitehead will enter the 2023 NBA Draft and wait to likely hear his name called in the first-round.