Tulane faces Memphis. Our college basketball odds series includes our Tulane Memphis prediction, odds, and pick.

The Tulane Green Wave take on the Memphis Tigers. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Tulane Memphis prediction and pick. Find how to watch Tulane Memphis.

The Memphis Tigers were thriving earlier this season. They defeated Texas A&M, Virginia, Arkansas, Michigan and Clemson. It appeared that their resume would be loaded with high-quality wins. However, if you have been paying attention to the national scene in college hoops, you know that Arkansas and Michigan have been hugely disappointing teams. The value of those wins has dropped significantly. Memphis was still in very good shape for an NCAA Tournament bid a month ago, but the quality of some of its wins did decrease, which meant the Tigers needed to avoid a long losing streak.

They did not manage to do that.

The Tigers lost four straight games to Tulane, UAB, South Florida, and — worst of all — Rice. The second two losses in that quartet were at home. Memphis has destroyed its resume. None of those four teams which beat the Tigers are NCAA Tournament at-large-quality teams. Memphis is now a bubble team with little margin for error. The Tigers did grab a road win at Temple a few days ago, but they have to not only win this Sunday against Tulane; they need to reel off several wins and make sure they avoid bigger hits to their resume in the month of games before Selection Sunday. There is a ton of pressure on UM and coach Penny Hardaway to get this season back on track.

Here are the Tulane-Memphis College Basketball odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Basketball Odds: Tulane-Memphis Odds

Tulane Green Wave: +8.5 (-114)

Memphis Tigers: -8.5 (-106)

Over: 166.5 (-110)

Under: 166.5 (-110)

How To Watch Tulane vs Memphis

Time: 2:00 pm ET / 11:00 am PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why Tulane Could Cover the Spread

The Memphis Tigers are just not good right now. They blew a 20-point lead at home to South Florida. They lost at Tulane and UAB because they couldn't play solid, reliable defense. Their offense was stuck in mud in the first half of that dreadful home-court loss to Rice. Memphis is not starting games looking like a team which is eager or prepared to play.

Coach Penny Hardaway has talked about the locker room not being united and fully focused. That is obviously very alarming. Star player Caleb Mills was knocked out for the season with an injury preceding the four-game losing streak. It is hard to know how much Mills' absence has truly changed the trajectory of the season, but there is zero doubt his injury has mattered a lot in hurting the Tigers. There are lots of reasons for Memphis' struggles. Tulane, which has already beaten Memphis once, could beat the Tigers again, but even if the Green Wave don't win outright, they can still keep the game close enough to cover.

Why Memphis Could Cover the Spread

The Tigers are at home. They already lost to Tulane on the road. They know this is a virtual must-win situation. They know they need to play well and start the game well. If you buy the notion that Memphis will start the game solidly, that should put Memphis on good footing and in position to win comfortably.

Final Tulane-Memphis Prediction & Pick

Memphis games are not easy to pick. The Tigers have more talent than their opponents but aren't playing that way. Stay away and wait for a live play.

Final Tulane-Memphis Prediction & Pick: Tulane +8.5