The PGA Tour is in Muirfield Village this week for the 50th anniversary of The Memorial Tournament, hosted by Jack Nicklaus. It is one of the Signature Events on the 2025 schedule, bringing with it an elevated $20 million purse. That brings out nearly all of the sport's stars, including Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, among others.

Shockingly, World No. 2 Rory McIlroy decided to skip the event for the first time in nearly a decade.

On the eve of the tournament teeing off, Morikawa stepped up to the podium. He discussed a wide variety of topics. Just before leaving, he was asked about Lucas Glover's claim (although Glover was not named specifically) that golfers cheat the USGA's driver testing system.

While on his podcast, Glover said that some of the randomly selected players would provide their backup drivers for testing. Morikawa vehemently disagreed with that notion.

“I sure hope not. I mean, I'm sure someone has done it. People joke about doing it, but I don't think anyone actually does,” said Morikawa.

“All our clubs have lifespans on them. We know it. And like my SIM driver that I played for like three and a half years, somehow never failed… But like I said, it's just the amount of shots people hit, the reps you take, you keep hitting it in the center, they have lifespans. So I don't think people do that. I think people joke about it, but I don't think people do it.”

During the PGA Championship two weeks ago, it was revealed that Rory McIlroy's driver was deemed non-conforming. He was forced to switch out heads before the tournament. Interestingly, his play from the tee dropped off dramatically, causing him to struggle. Yet, Scheffler also confirmed that his driver failed the test. He went on to win the event by five strokes.

But this is not the first time that Morikawa and Glover have been at odds.

Earlier this year, Glover called for AimPoint putting to be banned. The argument was that the technique was slowing the game down. Morikawa, who uses AimPoint, shot back, calling for long putters to be banned as well.

Of course, Glover is one of the many players who use a long putter. However, the length of a putter does not affect the pace of play. The relatively new putting technique undeniably does.