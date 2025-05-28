The NFL world mourned after it was announced that Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay had passed away at the age of 65. Many respected him, not just as an owner, but as a key contributor to philanthropic events in Indianapolis. Former wide receiver Reggie Wayne had the chance to publicly talk about Irsay and broke down in tears in doing so.

Wayne, who is currently the wide receivers coach for the Colts, discussed Irsay's passing during a discussion with media members after Wednesday's practice, per WISH-TV News. The 46-year-old former wideout was visibly upset, wiping away tears while describing the conversation he had with the wide receivers on the team.

“He cared about his players. He cared about his team. He cared about the city.”

Article Continues Below
Related Indianapolis Colts News
Indianapolis Colts, NFL shield logo and AFC banners.
Colts’ tribute to Jim Irsay includes 2025 uniform changeJosh Davis ·
Sep 8, 2019; Carson, CA, USA; Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay on the field prior to the game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Dignity Health Sports Park.
Colts put out 3-minute tribute to Jim IrsayJaren Kawada ·
Dec 29, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Indianapolis Colts head coach Shane Steichen prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
Indianapolis Colts 3 best trade targets to round out 2025 rosterJaren Kawada ·
Flags fly at half staff at the Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center on Thursday, May 22, 2025, in Indianapolis. Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay died on May 21 at 65-years-old.
Late Colts owner Jim Irsay gets touching moment of silence at Indy 500 after sudden passingJackson Stone ·
Peyton Manning talks to Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay during their joint practice against the Cleveland Browns at Grand Park in Westfield on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Colts Preseason Training Camp
How Jim Irsay made Indianapolis a football town per Peyton ManningZachary Weinberger ·
Peyton Manning talks with former GM Bill Polian, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay and former head coach Tony Dungy during their joint practice against the Cleveland Browns at Grand Park in Westfield on Thursday, August 15, 2019. Colts Preseason Training Camp
Colts legend Tony Dungy posts heartfelt tribute to Jim IrsayBen Strauss ·

Reggie Wayne played for the Colts from the 2001 season through the 2014 season. Indianapolis was the only organization he played for throughout his 14-year career. The former six-time Pro Bowler knew Jim Irsay incredibly well, especially considering Wayne has been playing and working for the organization for over half of Irsay's tenure as the owner (28 years upon his passing).

Irsay was there when Reggie Wayne was inducted into the Colts' Ring of Honor in 2018. The former wide receiver played a major role for the franchise, serving as a Top 2 option in the passing game for quarterback Peyton Manning for numerous seasons.

Wayne ended his career with 1,070 receptions, 14,345 receiving yards, and 82 touchdowns. He has the second-most in each category in franchise history, with only Marvin Harrison ahead of him.

Upon retiring in 2016, Reggie Wayne took some time off and enjoyed life after football. However, he returned to the Colts' organization in 2022 after the team hired him as the wide receivers coach. He holds that position to this day and appears happy in that role. He could be promoted to an offensive coordinator position one day, but for now, he's holding his role firmly in Indianapolis.