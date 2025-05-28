The NFL world mourned after it was announced that Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay had passed away at the age of 65. Many respected him, not just as an owner, but as a key contributor to philanthropic events in Indianapolis. Former wide receiver Reggie Wayne had the chance to publicly talk about Irsay and broke down in tears in doing so.

Wayne, who is currently the wide receivers coach for the Colts, discussed Irsay's passing during a discussion with media members after Wednesday's practice, per WISH-TV News. The 46-year-old former wideout was visibly upset, wiping away tears while describing the conversation he had with the wide receivers on the team.

“He cared about his players. He cared about his team. He cared about the city.”

Reggie Wayne was very emotional talking about his friend, Colts owner Jim Irsay. "He cared about his players. He cared about his team. He cared about the city." pic.twitter.com/nwbrHbOY8g — WISH-TV News (@WISHNews8) May 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Reggie Wayne played for the Colts from the 2001 season through the 2014 season. Indianapolis was the only organization he played for throughout his 14-year career. The former six-time Pro Bowler knew Jim Irsay incredibly well, especially considering Wayne has been playing and working for the organization for over half of Irsay's tenure as the owner (28 years upon his passing).

Irsay was there when Reggie Wayne was inducted into the Colts' Ring of Honor in 2018. The former wide receiver played a major role for the franchise, serving as a Top 2 option in the passing game for quarterback Peyton Manning for numerous seasons.

Wayne ended his career with 1,070 receptions, 14,345 receiving yards, and 82 touchdowns. He has the second-most in each category in franchise history, with only Marvin Harrison ahead of him.

Upon retiring in 2016, Reggie Wayne took some time off and enjoyed life after football. However, he returned to the Colts' organization in 2022 after the team hired him as the wide receivers coach. He holds that position to this day and appears happy in that role. He could be promoted to an offensive coordinator position one day, but for now, he's holding his role firmly in Indianapolis.