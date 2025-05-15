ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Atlanta Braves started the season losing seven straight games but have responded in a big way to get their record back up to .500. A major reason is because of two up-and-coming rookies who are playing lights out right now.

AJ Smith-Shawver and Drake Baldwin are both playing great baseball. Smith-Shawver is in a peculiar situation as he has been in the big leagues before, but due to service time, he is still considered a rookie. The 22-year-old starter is 3-2 with a 2.33 ERA and has 40 strikeouts in seven starts.

Baldwin is a young prized catcher who began the season as the starter due to Sean Murphy's injury. Even with Murphy's return, Baldwin is quickly establishing himself in the majors. The 24-year-old catcher is hitting .360 with four homers and 12 RBIs. He has an OPS of .981 and a 0.9 WAR. He is producing at a high level in a position that does not see this type of success often.

As a result of these numbers, the sportsbooks are taking notice. Both Smith-Shawver and Baldwin have jumped into the lead for the top odds. This award race has seen a few different names at the top, including Dylan Crews, Roki Sasaki, and, most recently, Agustin Ramirez of the Miami Marlins.

Ramirez is off to a blazing hot start with the Marlins and jumped Sasaki for the top spot a few days ago. Now, Smith-Shawver leads all rookies on FanDuel.

AJ Smith-Shawver: +450

Drake Baldwin: +600

Agustin Ramirez: +650

Luisangel Acuna: +650

Dylan Crews: +850

Roki Sasaki: +2000

This race will be tight for the next few months unless one of these names continues to take over.

Smith-Shawver's odds have been near the top since before the season began. He has been a likely candidate since the start of the campaign, and if he continues to pitch at the rate he is, he will win this award by a landslide. Taking the Braves' right-hander with these odds is a smart idea before the odds start to get higher.

Once superstar Ronald Acuna Jr. returns to the lineup, Atlanta will once again be a threat in the National League.