Three-time Cy Young-winning pitcher Clayton Kershaw has been going through it for the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2025.

After working his way back from a torn meniscus in his left knee, pitching in the minors while on 45-day IL, Kershaw has now appeared in three games for the Dodgers in 2025. Kershaw's 2025 season has been a whirlwind, with each of his appearances featuring as much good as there has been bad.

Now granted, that isn't all on Kershaw, as his second game of the season against the Mets saw him only go two innings because of a rain delay, but his outing against the Guardians was arguably the low water mark of his season so far. Though he only gave up one run, he was pulled after five innings because he allowed six hits, two walks, and just generally looked inconsistent against a team that ultimately secured the win.

Discussing how he felt on the mound, Kershaw admitted he's still struggling to get his game back on track.

“Yeah, I mean the first inning was pretty rough. You know, I think Andy making that throw, getting that guy out a second was huge for me. Limited the damage, and you know, I'm fighting some stuff mechanically and different things,” Kershaw said.

“I was able to make a few pitches here and there to get through five, but obviously wasn't pitching good enough to be able to stay in the game, which you know, makes the bullpen have to throw more innings and you know, sometimes stuff like this happens, so you know, frustrating for sure, but you know, I think at the same time there's some there's some progress still, more reps and you know, overall to only give up one run and pitch that bad is a good thing. So just on to the next one.”

Asked if he's having any mechanical issues, Kershaw noted he's developed some bad habits over the past year but hopes to recapture his vintage form as the season progresses.

“Yeah, there's just some stuff I need to just hammer down. I think I've created some bad habits, and you know, just with not feeling my best, I think I created some bad habits last year, so and then I haven't pitched in a while, you know, I haven't pitched in a long time,” Kershaw noted. “So there's just some growing pains, I think, with the first few, and you know, physically feel great. Just got to keep throwing and figuring it out.”

Fortunately for Kershaw, he is one of the best pitchers of the modern era, allowing one or fewer runs in a record-setting 47.2 percent of his starts. While he is one of the oldest pitchers in MLB today, having spent the last 18 years in LA over his pitching career, if he can get back on track, the Dodgers will undoubtedly benefit from his success moving forward.