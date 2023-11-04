TVRN Launches First End-To-End Gaming & Esports Talent Sourcing Platform

TVRN unveils its groundbreaking end-to-end gaming & esports talent sourcing platform, revolutionizing industry recruitment.

Amid the rapid growth and evolution of the gaming and esports sectors, TVRN has emerged as a beacon, unveiling its avant-garde end-to-end talent casting platform. As the gaming world celebrates thousands of esports tournaments and a slew of gaming conventions annually, TVRN's debut promises a transformative shift in talent discovery and casting.

Behind this pioneering venture is Britanni Johnson, a distinguished name who has worn multiple hats—as a host, presenter, and voice actor. Recognizing the gaping void in the multibillion-dollar gaming and esports industry, she conceptualized TVRN. Her vision was clear: to amalgamate a rich, diverse reservoir of emerging gaming and esports talent and offer a platform where brands and productions can easily find this untapped potential.

TVRN's mission goes beyond mere talent aggregation. Brands and productions can proactively publicize tournaments, activations, and a diverse array of events. The rapid onboarding of industry giants like Red Bull, 343 Industries, Riot Games, and Epic Games signals TVRN’s impending success. Furthermore, leading esports personalities including Katie Bedford, Jacki Jing, Gojj, and Goldenboy, pledging their allegiance to the platform, amplifies its potential reach.

Discussing the drive behind TVRN, Johnson said, “The vast world of gaming and esports events, albeit burgeoning, is scattered. This dispersion often poses a challenge for talent and brands in locating fitting matches. TVRN’s digital framework aims to connect these dots, ensuring talents and brands meet their match. Our goal is not restricted to supporting the present industry leaders. We're laying the foundation for the next generation, ensuring diverse voices find their stage.”

Jacki Jing, revered in the video game realm, emphasized the difficulties new talents face, particularly given the exclusive nature of traditional agencies. TVRN's integrated approach offers a breath of fresh air, democratizing talent discovery. Brands can now delve into a treasure trove of talent, meticulously categorized by brand ethos, game acumen, location, language, event format, and platform expertise.

Gene Chorba, of Roku, sees TVRN as more than just a platform—it’s a revolution. Highlighting its game-changing potential, Chorba praised TVRN’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity. This isn't just about finding talent; it's about elevating the entire industry, making it more accessible and representative.

Goldenboy, an esteemed figure in esports, spotlighted Johnson's unparalleled industry insight as TVRN's backbone. Skylar Johnson of PaperCrowns resonated with this sentiment, highlighting the pivotal role TVRN will play in setting newer, higher standards by offering a one-stop solution for talents and brands alike.

Peeking into the future, TVRN isn’t resting on its laurels. 2024 is projected to be a landmark year, with plans to roll out advanced features. Agencies will be able to showcase their talent rosters, talents can hone their skills through specialized workshops and earn certifications, and brands will be bestowed with sophisticated tools for seamless contract handling and transactions.

In its entirety, TVRN is more than a platform—it’s a movement. With its comprehensive strategy, TVRN is positioned to redefine the contours of the gaming and esports talent landscape, spurring collaboration and ushering in a new era of industry expansion.