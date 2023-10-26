The former Nickelodeon actor, Josh Peck, was in the running for Edward Cullen in Twilight.

He opened up about the potential role in his podcast, Great Guys, according to Today.

Peck spoke to guest Taylor Lautner, who played the role of Jacob Back in the Twilight movie franchise.

Josh Peck discussing role in Twilight

“I remember it's like 2006? 7? They're like, ‘Audition for this movie Twilight,' it's based on a book, it's going to be great,” Peck disclosed his managers' conversation with him to try out for the part. “I send my tape…A month later, I'm with my manager, and he goes, ‘It's down to you and three guys. You're close.”

The actor added, “I'm like, ‘Really?' I hadn't even had a tummy tuck yet, I'm like, there's no way, he's got to be so shirtless. It's not going to happen.”

“Spoiler alert didn't get it. But I remember, and then seeing (Robert Pattinson) playing this part, I'm like, in what f—ing world were they like, they're like, ‘Okay, here's what we're thinking. Chris Hemsworth or Stanley Tucci, ‘Like, what the f—? Impossible. Impossible,” the actor continued.

Ultimately, Pattinson portrayed Edward, the 104-year-old vampire who won the heart of Bella Swan (Kristen Stewart) for five of the franchise's films.

In the podcast, the previous Nickelodeon star never mentioned whether he'd gotten far enough in the audition process to meet Stewart.

Though Josh Peck didn't land the part, he's been doing okay with roles in Oppenheimer, Red Dawn, and others. And as we know, Twilight ended up doing quite well, too.