Drake Bell, the former child star of the hit Nickelodeon show Drake & Josh, has been reported missing. He was last seen on Wednesday, April 12, at 9 pm driving a gray 2022 BMW. Daytona Police declared that he was “missing and endangered,” per TMZ.

Back in 2004, Bell portrayed the Drake Parker in the show Drake & Josh. His character wasn’t far from himself as it seems, with his character typically played as a ladies man with a bit of a wild streak and prone to trouble. He was the perfect foil for his recently acquired stepbrother Josh Nichols (played by Josh Peck). Josh preferred school to hobbies and liked to stay out of trouble, despite his knack for finding it. The two were the perfect pair, bouncing off each other’s quippy one-liners and laughing at their ridiculous situations they found themselves in. When the show concluded in 2007, the actors who played the brothers still stuck in audiences’ minds as the character they played.

It seems his character isn’t the only one with a knack for trouble. He only recently ended his two-year probation over his child endangerment case, to which he plead guilty. He was accused of sexual contact and the grooming of an underage girl; he claimed they had an online relationship at the time.

That wasn’t the only accusation he faced since the end of the show. In 2015, he was arrested for driving under the influence, and he later was accused of domestic violence of an intimate partner. More recently Drake Bell changed his name to Drake Campana and fled to Mexico. Some accused him of fleeing legal repercussion. He claimed it was to reach his Spanish audiences, and he even released music in Spanish.

Anyone with any information of Drake Bell’s whereabouts should call the Dayton Police Department at (386) 671-5207.