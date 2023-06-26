Miranda Cosgrove made her Nickelodeon debut in the titular role on iCarly. But before she was Carly Shay, she made appearances as Megan on the Drake Bell, Josh Peck led show Drake and Josh. Cosgrove has since admitted she wouldn't mind playing Peck's sibling on screen again.

“I'm really close with Josh. I think he's one of the best people ever,” Cosgrove told People. “We've actually talked about that a little bit before, maybe someday doing something together.”

She continued, saying it would be awesome to play brother and sister, but Cosgrove said, “I don't have any solid plans, but I'd love to do that someday.”

From 2004 to 2007, Miranda Cosgrove and Josh Peck played brother and sister on Drake and Josh. The two have continued to remain close since then. The actress and singer previously said she felt “really lucky” to have Peck in her life. The two have even made joint appearances on the renewal of iCarly, especially in season two and three.

“He's been in a lot of the episodes of iCarly recently,” she said. “It was so much fun getting to work with him again.”

And as for the will they won't they between Carly and Freddie Benson (Nathan Kress), Cosgrove said: “There's definitely more to work on within their relationship.”

“Even though Carly and Freddie pretty much have the perfect friendship relationship, there's a lot going on with Freddie's mom and how she feels about it. And also, Freddie's daughter and Freddie's ex-wife,” she said. “So we touch on that a lot over the rest of the season. And then, Mrs. Benson [Mary Scheer] is getting married to Lewbert [Jeremy Rowley], so that's a whole thing. Our finale is all about their wedding.”