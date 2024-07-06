In a remarkable display of skill and consistency, per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Jose Miranda of the Minnesota Twins has etched his name into Major League Baseball (MLB) history. Miranda’s latest performance at the plate has tied an MLB record for consecutive hits, a feat last achieved by Walt Dropo in 1952. His incredible stretch of 12 consecutive hits has left fans and analysts alike in awe.

Miranda's recent at-bats have been nothing short of extraordinary. Over his last 12 appearances, he has amassed:

7 singles

4 doubles

1 home run

This streak has seen Miranda's batting average soar from .294 to .329, a significant leap that underscores his phenomenal hitting prowess. Each swing seemed destined for a hit, as Miranda navigated through pitches with the precision of a seasoned veteran.

The last player to accomplish such a streak was Walt Dropo, who also managed 12 consecutive hits in 1952. Dropo's achievement has stood the test of time, making Miranda’s feat even more impressive in the modern era of baseball, where the level of competition is extraordinarily high.

Fan reactions to Jose Miranda's historic stretch

The baseball community has erupted in response to Miranda's streak. Fans on social media have been quick to share their amazement and humor regarding this historic performance. Here are some of the standout reactions:

Quinn Fitz (@quinn_fitz1): “Rap Dixon has the professional record with 14 consecutive hits in 1929 with the Hilldale Giants of the Negro Leagues.”

TexasTwinsfan (@TXTwinsfan): “Walt Dropo, the last player to go 12-for-12, did it against 5 different pitchers. How many has Miranda faced?”

Cody DiStefano (@CDiStefano31391): “Not impressed. My MLB the Show player had over 30 hits in a row.”

Chris (@KRNG_Chris): “Imagine someone who was betting on him for a hit live for every at bat? Dude is RICH.”

Luke ⚡ (@Brown2Tatum): “I did this once in peewee ball.”

Uncle Fester (@unclefester888): “So he must be on the juice then.”

wheels (jarren duran propagandist) (@ItsWheels11): “Walt Dropo is a sick name.”

David (@pachec80): “@Howard_Cole quick. What would this do to Gavin Lux's average? 🤣”

shayde (@shxyde): “Couldn't even do that on MLB The Show.”

Trae Riesgraf (@TraeRiesgraf): “Jett. Correa said we can not trade him in 2022. Correa is a better player/gm than LeBron.”

These reactions reflect a blend of awe, humor, and trivia that highlights the engagement and enthusiasm Miranda’s performance has generated among fans. From comparisons to video game achievements to historical references, the baseball community is buzzing with excitement.

As the Twins continue their season, all eyes will be on Miranda to see if he can extend this incredible hitting streak. The pressure of maintaining such form is immense, but Miranda has shown poise and determination at the plate. His success is a testament to his hard work and the support of his team.

A Boost for the Twins

Miranda's streak is not only a personal triumph but also a significant boost for the Minnesota Twins. In a sport where momentum can shift quickly, having a player in such hot form can be a game-changer. The Twins will look to capitalize on Miranda's streak as they strive for success in the highly competitive MLB environment.

To put Miranda's achievement into perspective, Walt Dropo's streak in 1952 is still remembered fondly by baseball historians. Known as the “Moose from Moosup,” Dropo was the American League Rookie of the Year in 1950. His streak of 12 consecutive hits came against five different pitchers, showcasing his versatility and skill against various opponents.

Miranda's streak, achieved in an era of advanced scouting and analytics, is arguably more challenging. Pitchers today have access to detailed data and video analysis, making it harder for hitters to find consistent success. Miranda's ability to adapt and excel under these conditions speaks volumes about his talent and preparation.

Jose Miranda's 12 consecutive hits have earned him a place in the annals of MLB history, tying a record that has stood for over seven decades.

In the end, whether this streak is extended or not, Miranda's feat will be remembered as one of the great hitting performances in baseball history. For now, fans and analysts alike can simply marvel at the sheer skill and consistency that Miranda has displayed, a true testament to his dedication and love for the game.