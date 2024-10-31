Deciding to retire is never easy for a player. Having to do so because of injuries is something many athletes go through. Minnesota Twins 2016 first-round pick Alex Kirilloff announced his retirement Thursday morning, citing the mental and physical tolls of his ailments.

Kirilloff called an end to his baseball career nine days before his 27th birthday. He spent his entire MLB career with the Twins, who took him 15th overall in the 2016 draft.

“Spending countless hours in the batting cages, hitting hundreds of balls daily, fueled my dream of playing Major League Baseball,” Kirilloff said via his X account. “Living that dream has been an absolute joy – and this journey has been filled with unforgettable moments, challenges that led to growth, and lasting experiences that have enriched my life beyond measure.”

Kirilloff made his MLB debut with the Twins in the 2020 playoffs and appeared in at least 45 games each of the next four seasons. He never played more than 88 games in a year, appearing in only 249 regular season games across his four MLB seasons.

Back issues limited him to 58 total games in the majors and minors. Kirilloff’s last MLB game was June 11.

Twins try to avoid missing the playoffs again

As the Twins begin their offseason, they do so knowing they’ll be without a potential fourth outfielder and key bench piece in Alex Kirilloff. Losing Kirilloff isn’t a huge detriment to the Twins but it’s nice when early retirements can be avoided.

Long story short, Kirilloff will be missed more in the clubhouse than on the field. The Twins have bigger problems than worrying about his replacement after a September collapse that was unbelievably poor.

Minnesota won nine games in the regular season’s final month, losing seven of their last eight to crash out of the American League playoff picture. They held a playoff position all summer but floundered during the final two weeks.

The Twins have now missed the playoffs in three of the past four seasons. Although there are three division titles during this stretch (since 2019), the Twins are creeping back into their 2010s history, one that includes no playoff berths from 2011 through 2016.

Changes need to be made, perhaps the biggest one being the health of the Twins. Injuries hurt them in several areas in 2024 and just forced a once-promising prospect to retire at 26. Often it’s the healthiest team who’s triumphant in the end. The Twins could use plenty of that in 2025.