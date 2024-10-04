The Minnesota Twins had a disappointing late-season collapse that led to them missing the postseason. Now, the Twins' front office is seeing a major shakeup.

Thad Levine is stepping down as Twins' general manager to “pursue new challenges and opportunities, both inside and outside of baseball,” the team announced on Friday.

“I am grateful to the Pohlad family, Derek Falvey and Dave St. Peter for providing me with such a comprehensive leadership opportunity spanning the last eight years of my career,” Levine said in the announcement. “The time is right for me to pursue my next enriching, professional challenge. I will forever cherish the friendships that I have made in the Minnesota Twins organization and throughout Twins Territory.”

Falvey, who will remain as the Twins' president of baseball operations, also addressed Levine's departure.

“Thad’s impact on the Minnesota Twins cannot be overstated,” Falvey said. “He has been a true partner and leader, always striving to elevate the organization and care for the people around him. Thad helped create a strong team culture, one focused on excellence and collaboration, that will continue well into the future. While we will miss his leadership, we are equally excited to see the next chapter of his journey unfold, and we wish him nothing but success in his future endeavors. I want to personally thank him for everything he has done to help us get better every day.”

It is clear that Levine is now open to a job as a team's primary decision maker. Based on his success with the Twins, he should have no problem finding a new opportunity. As decisions continue to be made and front office positions open up around baseball in the coming weeks, expect Levine to be at the top of teams' lists.

Thad Levine's tenure with the Minnesota Twins

Levine has found significant success in his eight years with the Twins since joining the organization in 2016 to become their senior vice president and general manager. Levine won three AL Central division titles, made the postseason four times, won the Twins' first postseason series since 2002 in 2023 and oversaw some huge free agency moves and trades.

An especially shrewd decision that Levine helped make was signing shortstop Carlos Correa to a below-market deal following a drawn-out free agency during the 2022-23 offseason.

Before joining the Twins in 2016, Levine spent 11 years as assistant general manager of the Texas Rangers following 12 years in the Colorado Rockies organization.