The Minnesota Twins are still basking in the glow of their 3-1 opening game win over the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field. Next up for the Twins is Game 2 tomorrow afternoon, with hopes of taking a 2-0 lead with them to Canada.

Carlos Correa reacted to the incredible show of support for the Twins’ historic win with heartfelt comments. The team’s victory was its first in the playoffs since 2004.

On Tuesday evening the Minnesota Star-Tribune reported on the status of a power-hitting Twins position player with the potential to impact the team’s prospects for a World Series appearance, and title — Byron Buxton.

Buxton’s Impact on the Twins

Buxton has 17 home runs on the season from his designated hitter position, along with 42 runs batted in. Buxton has struggled with his average this season, but hit .306 with the Twins in 2021.

According to the Tribune, Buxton is set on contributing at some point but wants to make sure that he is ready physically, mentally and otherwise.

“It’s all about contributing,” Buxton said after the Twins’ Game 1 victory.

“I can go out there and do what I want to do, but it wouldn’t probably be at the speed I want it to be and that’s one of those where I don’t want to hurt the team. I don’t want to put a team in a bad spot with me coming back at 50, 60, 70 percent.”

“A Hard, Emotional Talk”

Manager Rocco Baldelli told the Tribune that had a “hard, emotional talk” with Buxton discussing the team’s decision to leave him off of the postseason roster.

He added that he likes the makeup of Minnesota’s current roster.

“There are guys in here that have done a great job of keeping us where we’re at,” Buxton said.

“It’s kind of knowing your body, knowing who you are and just putting yourself in a place to help the team.”