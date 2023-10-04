The Minnesota Twins won a close, low-scoring victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in round one of the MLB Playoffs. The Wild Card matchup proved to be a pitcher's delight as the ‘Twinkies' secured their first playoff win since 2004.

The Twins got two home runs from rookie Royce Lewis as they rode their energy of a raucous home crowd to the win. Lewis also achieved an insane feat that MLB fans won't forget for quite some time.

Twins Territory, you were ELECTRIC today!!! Same time tomorrow?https://t.co/sgHnzqw6xi pic.twitter.com/a8PRGeAve5 — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) October 4, 2023

After the game Carlos Correa, who had one hit from his shortstop position, shared his thoughts on the energy and enthusiasm of the hometown Twin Cities crowd.

Carlos Correa, on the energy tonight: "My heart was happy the whole time, just seeing how everybody showed up and supported us. We put up a great game for them, so I’m very happy not only for this win, but also that the fans had a good time and got to watch us perform for them." — Do-Hyoung Park (@dohyoungpark) October 4, 2023

“I'm so glad Carlos decided to stay a Twin,” one fan said in response.

For the inside story on the next Shohei Ohtani, listen below:

“…And happy to sign with a playoff team not those other two loser teams that missed the playoffs,” another fan said sarcastically and imaginatively, satirizing Correa's comments.

Correa and the Twins had just five hits on the night, but it they were timely enough to take care of business in Game 1.

Starter Pablo Lopez went five innings for the Twins, giving up five hits and just one earned run. Lopez's appearance gave way to a bullpen that shut the door on the Blue Jays. Reliever Griffin Jax gave up the only remaining hit on the evening in a masterful performance by Minnesota's pitching staff.

Next up for Rocco Baldelli's team is Game 2 in the Twin Cities tomorrow at 4:38 p.m. Sonny Gray is expected to start Game 2 against Jose Berrios for the Jays.