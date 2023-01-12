Carlos Correa will spend another six years with the Minnesota Twins after one of the craziest free agent sagas in recent memory, and the superstar shortstop is a big fan of the team’s new threads.

“These are clean,” Correa quipped while donning the new uniform on Thursday.

The Twins stunned the baseball world by agreeing to terms with Correa for a second straight offseason, this time on a six-year, $200 million deal. The contract includes four additional vesting team seasons that can be worth up to an additional $70 million, per MLB.com. It is the largest free-agent commitment in Minnesota Twins history by both years and dollars.

Correa originally agreed to a 13-year, $250 million deal with the San Francisco Giants in early December, but his introductory press conference was abruptly scrapped after concerns regarding his physical.

Eight days later, the All-Star pivoted to a new division in the same league, inking a 12-year, $315 million contract with the New York Mets.

Correa and the Mets never finalized the deal, instead hovering in limbo for three weeks, with continued reports emerging of concerns regarding his leg. Correa broke his leg during a 2014 Minor League game and had it surgically repaired shortly after, but it has pestered him throughout his career.

Talks intensified between Correa and the Twins over the weekend and on Tuesday, the deal was done, ending an insane four weeks for the shortstop. Correa put up a career best 140 OPS+ last season, batting .291 with 22 home runs and 64 RBIs.

He boasts the highest OPS+ by a shortstop since 2016 with 128, per MLB Stats.

Now that the whirlwind saga is over, 28-year-old Carlos Correa can focus on the 2023 season, wearing a “clean” new uniform with a familiar team.