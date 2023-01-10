By Charles Taylor · 2 min read

Apparently, the free agent journey for shortstop Carlos Correa will begin and end with the Minnesota Twins, and the news has outfielder Byron Buxton excited.

After flirting with two other teams, Correa is returning to the Twins for six years and $200 million, and the contract has a vesting option that can max out at $270 million, according to Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Byron Buxton took to Twitter to let people know how happy he is to hear he and Minnesota are getting their shortstop back with a simple three-word message.

Correa re-signs with the Twins after having deals in place with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets earlier in baseball’s hot-stove period. The deals with the Giants and Mets fell through when concerns about Correa’s leg aroused during his physical.

The shortstop broke his leg as a minor leaguer in 2014, and even though he didn’t miss time because of the injury, he mentioned the metal plate that was inserted after shaking it up in a hard slide late in the season.

As is the case with every contract, this one is also pending a physical, but it would be logical to think this one will be finalized considering the Twins were who Correa played for last year.

The 28-year-old played 136 games last season, hitting 22 home runs with a .291 batting average. This is the second consecutive offseason where Correa’s free agent tour became an adventure after beginning his career with the Houston Astros.

Through it all, we know Buxton is all about having Correa as a teammate again.