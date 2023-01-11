Carlos Correa passed his physical with the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, per Do-Hyoung Park of MLB.com. Correa and Minnesota previously agreed to terms on a 6-year, $200 million deal on Tuesday. Minnesota is expected to hold a press conference to announce the signing on Wednesday.

Correa previously agreed to terms on long-term deals with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets. But health concerns ultimately derailed those contracts. As a result, the term “pending physical” was trending once the Carlos Correa-Twins agreement was announced. But barring a late setback, this move seems destined to become official.

The 2022 campaign was Correa’s first in Minnesota with the Twins. Although the Twins faltered in the second-half of the season, Correa enjoyed a strong year. The shortstop slashed .291/.366/.467 with an .834 OPS and 22 home runs in 136 games. He provided the Twins with a capable middle of the order bat who offered reliable defense at a premier position.

Carlos Correa received plenty of interest on the open market. But as aforementioned, health concerns emerged as an issue. Teams are not worried about his short-term health. But a previous leg procedure has teams concerned for the long-term future. Those concerns were ultimately the reason he didn’t receive a 10-plus year deal in free agency.

In the end, Correa is set to make over $33 million per season with the Twins. Minnesota has a face of the franchise type player they can build around alongside Byron Buxton.

The Twins will be an intriguing team to follow during the 2023 campaign.