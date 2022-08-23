Carlos Correa drops major truth bomb on future with Twins

The Minnesota Twins are looking to take care of business in the regular season before turning their attention to the offseason, but there’s a huge move that needs to be addressed ahead of the 2023 campaign. Star shortstop Carlos Correa could potentially hit free agency again after this season due to the options in his contract.

Ahead of that looming decision, via Chandler Rome of The Houston Chronicle, Correa was asked if he’d ever consider returning to the Houston Astros, to which the 27-year-old shortstop gave a perfect response that will have Twins fans fired up for what’s to come.

Asked if he could see himself playing for the Astros again, Carlos Correa said “right now I see myself playing for the Minnesota Twins for a long time.” — Chandler Rome (@Chandler_Rome) August 23, 2022

When asked about a reunion with the Astros, Correa responded, “Right now, I see myself playing for the Minnesota Twins for a long time.”

That’s a huge revelation from Correa, who was expected to be among the top shortstops to hit the open market this offseason.

Correa signed a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Twins last offseason. The contract includes player options after each season. Correa can either elect to hit free agency and re-explore his market, or sign on for another year with the Twins which would pay him a $35.1 million salary. He’d have the same option on his plate for 2024.

Correa’s deal with the Twins also includes a full no-trade clause for the 2023 and 2024 seasons, meaning if he does re-up with the team, he’ll be able to block any trade they make that might involve him.

In 2022, Carlos Correa is slashing .269/.352/.431 with 14 home runs, 39 RBI, and 50 runs scored. He has a 3.3 bWAR on the year and a 128 OPS+.