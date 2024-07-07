Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa is grateful for the journey that led him to the Twin Cities, but doesn't miss that experience. Correa is opening up about the stressful experience free agency was for him.

“This is the best thing that could have happened to me and my family,” Correa said, per USA Today Sports. “I don’t know what the other places would have been like, but this is a great place with a great family environment and great people all around that care about you. These are people that I feel comfortable with that I’ve grown to love.”

Correa's injury history played a role in watching prospective deals fall through for him with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets, back in 2022. Despite getting paid less than he expected when coming to Minnesota, Correa has no regrets about joining the club.

“You know, the six years and the options seem a lot better than 13 years with the kids growing so fast and requiring so much attention to them,” Correa added. “At some point, I’ve got to make the tough decision of, ‘Hey do I want to keep doing this or do I want to be with my family?' So, it’s a lot easier with the structure on this contract than it was with a 13- or 12-year contract. This is definitely the best thing that could happen to me and my family.”

Correa is contributing to the Twins

Correa is hitting at a solid pace this season. He is slashing at a .305 batting average, with 11 home runs and 45 runs batted in. In the last 26 games, he is hitting .402, per USA Today. Minnesota has come to rely on Correa for instant offense. The club is 50-39 on the season entering Sunday's action. The team is six games behind Cleveland in the AL Central.

Correa is on track to have the best season offensively he has had in years. The last time the shortstop finished the season with a batting average over .300 was in 2017. He played for the Astros back then, with a team that was making a run to the World Series. The infielder also won the AL Rookie of the Year award in 2015 with Houston. He is a two-time All-Star, who also won a Gold Glove in his final year in Houston.

The infielder missed 17 games this season due to injury, but that hasn't seemed to affect his production. The Twins have won seven of their last 10 games behind Correa's scorching hot offense. He has three home runs in his last seven games, including 7 runs batted in. Twins fans are surely grateful that the Giants and Mets didn't reach deals with the infielder two years ago.

The Twin Cities club is in action on Sunday, against the Houston Astros. The first pitch is at 2:10 Eastern.