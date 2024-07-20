The Minnesota Twins went on a strong showing before the MLB All-Star break. The Twins went 6-4 in the last 10 games; however, the team has given a notable injury update on shortstop Carlos Correa.

Minnesota placed Correa on the injured list with right plantar fasciitis, per The Athletic's Dan Hayes. In addition, Chris Paddock is heading to the IL with a right forearm strain. In other news, the Twins promoted Edouard Julien from the minor leagues and activated Austin Martin off the IL.

Hopefully, Carlos Correa and his teammates have speedy injury recoveries. Through 75 games, Correa bats a .307 average, which ranks him seventh in the league. In addition, he has hit 13 home runs and accumulated 47 RBI along with a .896 OPS. The 29-year-old is a huge part of his team's offensive attack. The Twins will do all they can manage during Correa's injury.

Thankfully, the team possesses other stout offensive contributors with Ryan Jeffers and Willi Castor. Jeffers leads the Twins in home runs (14) in addition to 47 RBI and a.791 OPS, both of which are near the top 50 of MLB players. Meanwhile, Castor leads the team in hits (90) alongside his serviceable .265 batting average and .774 OPS.

*More details to follow.