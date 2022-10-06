Carlos Correa wants to remain with Twins, but there’s a catch

Carlos Correa loves being a member of the Minnesota Twins. He wants to be with the organization for the distant future, but the shortstop is also searching for a long-term extension. That’s why he’s likely to opt out of his $35.1 million player option and hit free agency while hoping the Twins front up with a big offer to keep him in the city.

Via Dan Hayes of The Athletic:

“The decision, it’s very simple,” Correa said. “I’m going to have some conversations with the front office here and see where their headspace is at and where they’re at in terms of — I talked about marriage in terms of building a long-term relationship and then we go from there. But we all know you know the game enough to know what my decision is going to be like. And I love this team. I love this organization. My wife loves it here, loves it in Minnesota. Loves all the wives. She is very happy there. My wife’s happiness is my happiness. If everything is good at home, then it reflects on the field.

“So, obviously, that’s something that I take dearly into consideration. But at the same time, I want to make sure that my son and my family are taken care of. Hopefully, the Twins can see the player that I am, the person that I am, the passion that I have for this game and the love that I have for this game and we can get into some serious conversations.”

Totally understandable from Carlos Correa, who just wants to feel secure. He inked a three-year, $105.3 million deal with the Twins back in March, the biggest AAV for an infielder in MLB history. He’s seeking a deal in the seven to 10-year range and based on the numbers, the Puerto Rican deserves a payday.

The former Houston Astros star hit .291 with 22 homers and 64 RBIs for Minnesota while also playing solid defense at shortstop. He is just one of several players at SS who are expected to hit the open market this winter. Xander Bogaerts, Dansby Swanson, and Trea Turner are all in a similar position.

We’ll see if the Twins fork out the money for Carlos Correa or not.