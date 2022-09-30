Carlos Correa of the Minnesota Twins will be one of the top free agents when Major League players are eligible to sign free-agent contracts five days after the World Series ends.

Correa signed with the Twins after the conclusion of the 2021 season, but it was just a one-year deal. This time around, Correa is interested in signing a long-term deal and building an association with the Twins or another team that lasts for years.

The shortstop equated the relationship he is seeking with a new employer to a commitment like marriage.

“I want a long-term relationship with someone,” Correa said to MLB.com and the St. Paul Pioneer Press. “I want to get married. I don’t want to just be dating and going on one-night stands. I want to marry an organization.”

Correa neither committed to the Twins nor ruled them out as a potential employer for the 2023 season and beyond. However, he indicated that the Twins would have to pay a premium if they want to keep him playing in the Twin Cities. Not only does he want a marriage, he wants one with a hefty bag, goading the Twins to pay up:

“I go to the Dior store. When I want something, I get it. I ask how much it costs and I buy it. If you really want something, you just go get it. I’m the product here. If they want my product, they’ve just got to come get it,” Carlos Correa told reporters on his impending free agency.

The former Astros shortstop has said he has enjoyed his stay in Minnesota, and he has performed well with a 5.1 WAR and a slash line of .363/.463/.826. Correa has a traditional stat line of a .287 batting average with 21 home runs and 61 RBI. He has been paid $35.1 million to play shortstop for the Twins.

Trea Turner of the Los Angeles Dodgers and Dansby Swanson of the Atlanta Braves are also scheduled to be free agents after the conclusion of the World Series. Xander Bogaerts of the Boston Red Sox will also be able to opt out of his contract by giving his employer notice.