It’s safe to say that Chicago White Sox relief pitcher Keynan Middleton is not a fan of Minnesota Twins star Carlos Correa. Middleton, who struck out Correa to seal Chicago’s 6-4 win, spoke to reporters after the game, telling the media how much he enjoyed whiffing the former Houston Astros shortstop, per ESPN.

“I knew I was going to face Correa, and I don’t like him. So, it was kind of cool,” he said. “I like that. I enjoyed that a lot. … I mean, he’s a cheater.”

Middleton, who notched his first save since the 2021 season, said he “enjoyed” punching out Correa “a lot.”

The Twins star, who played for the Astros during the height of their 2017 cheating scandal that saw Houston steal signs using electronics, did not receive a single punishment for his role in the wrongdoing.

Then-Astros manager AJ Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow were suspended and fired by the team, but no players received punishment.

And Middleton, who pitched against the Astros for the Los Angeles Angels and Seattle Mariners from 2017 to 2021, clearly did not forget.

Correa is a common target for Astros critics, as the talented shortstop was outspoken in his defense of the team in the fallout from the cheating scandal.

It’s safe to say that Middleton isn’t the only one who feels this way, though.

As good as striking out Correa made Middleton feel, it had to have felt even better to finally get the White Sox, 3-7 in their last 10 games, back in the win column.