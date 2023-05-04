The Minnesota Twins (17-14) and the Chicago White Sox (10-21) wrap up a three game series Thursday afternoon. Check out our MLB odds series as we hand out a Twins-White Sox prediction and pick while letting you know how to watch.

Both games of this series have been close so far. The White Sox are finding ways to win again while the Twins are losing leads. In game one, the Twins and White Sox were scoreless until the sixth. Minnesota scored, but Chicago answered with two of their own. The Twins tied it up to send the game to extra innings. Chicago was able to walk it off in the 10th. In game two, it was the White Sox who had the early lead thanks to a first inning home run. Minnesota tied the game up in the third and then took the lead in the fourth. That lead did not last long as the White Sox scored right away and then took the lead in the seventh. Chicago ended up winning game two 6-4.

In this series, Nick Gordon has two home runs, Eloy Jimenez and Luis Robert Jr also home runs. The two White Sox players have a combined six RBI in the two games. The pitching matchup for game three as Chicago looks for the sweep will be Pablo Lopez and Lucas Giolito.

Here are the Twins-White Sox MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Twins-White Sox Odds

Minnesota Twins: -1.5 (+122)

Chicago White Sox: +1.5 (-146)

Over: 7.5 (-118)

Under: 7.5 (-104)

How To Watch Twins vs. White Sox

TV: Bally Sports North, NBC Sports Chicago

Stream: MLB TV Subscription

Time: 2:10 PM ET/11:10 PM PT

Why The Twins Could Cover The Spread

The Twins have their opening day starter on the mound. He started the season looking like he was going to be a front runner for Cy Young. However, he has been struggling as of late. Lopez needs to find a way to go back to what he was in his first four starts of the season. On the season, Lopez has 46 strikeouts in 36 innings. His stuff is good and he has the ability to keep hitters off balance. On the road, Lopez has given up just three runs in 18 1/3 innings pitched. The Twins will need him to be at his best in this game.

He does already have a start against the White Sox in which he shined. The right-hander threw 7 2/3 innings, struck out 10 and allowed two runs on three hits. Those two runs came in the first inning, but after that he was perfect. Lopez retired the last 20 batters he faced before coming out of the game. If he can have another game like that, the Twins will cover the spread.

Why The White Sox Could Cover The Spread

The White Sox are finally back to their winning ways and are playing much better baseball the last three games. With their comeback win against the Tampa Bay Rays, the White Sox have been trailing in their last three games, but have won all of them. Chicago does not quit and they have found ways to come back. However, with Lopez on the mound for Minnesota, the White Sox can not afford to go down early. They need to jump on him early and grab a lead for Giolito. Lopez has been struggling his last two starts, so the White Sox might be able to take advantage of that. If the White Sox can jump out to an early lead, they will cover this spread.

Giolito has been much better lately. He has a 2.45 ERA in his last four starts and 25 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings. He also has just three walks in those innings. Giolito has been locked in lately and that should not change in this game. In his start against Minnesota, Giolito went six innings, struck out seven and allowed just one run on five hits. He is familiar with what it takes to pitch well against the Twins and should be able to have a good game Thursday afternoon.

Final Twins-White Sox Prediction & Pick

This game is all about riding the hot hand. Giolito has been pitching well while Lopez is struggling. The White Sox are playing well and the Twins are on a three game road losing streak. Expect Chicago to keep this one close.

Final Twins-White Sox Prediction & Pick: White Sox +1.5 (-146), Over 7.5 (-118)