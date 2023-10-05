The Minnesota Twins got out of a key jam when shortstop Carlos Correa called for a pickoff at second base and successfully got Vlad Guerrero Jr. out, and Correa detailed what his message to Sonny Gray was earlier in the game before the situation presented itself.

“I told (Sonny) there were some free outs on the bases,” Carlos Correa said, via Dan Hayes of The Athletic. “He was, like, ‘What do you mean?' I'm, like, ‘They're taking big leads. If you look at me I'll give you a sign. In key spots, we can get some outs there.' It felt like the right situation to do it.”

It was the right situation to do it. With the Twins up 2-0 in the top of the fifth, runners on second and third and Bo Bichette at the plate, the pickoff of Vlad Guerrero Jr. allowed Sonny Gray to take the bat out of Bo Bichette's hands with a chance to tie the game with a single. Sonny Gray explained what he heard on the PitchCom device leading up to the play.

“I hear, ‘Timing pick, second base,' Gray said, via Hayes. “Then I get on the mound and then I'm waiting, I'm waiting for it to unfold. I turn, and when I turn, I see Carlos at the bag and I see Vladdy off the bag a decent amount. So I turn, give the ball to Carlos. Carlos catches it, makes an incredible tag, goes at it, makes it and we get him out.”

The Twins went on to win 2-0 and advance to play the Houston Astros in the ALDS.