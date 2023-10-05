The Minnesota Twins beat the Toronto Blue Jays to advance to the ALDS. The Twins won their first playoff series since 2004. The highlight play of Game 2 came from Sonny Gray. In the fifth inning, Gray picked off Vladimir Guerro, forcing Bo Bichette, Toronto's star hitter, off the plate. Gray gave the credit to shortstop Carlos Correa for his tactics before the play.

Apparently, Correa told Gray that Blue Jay baserunners could not hear the third base coach because of how loud the crowd was, per Aaron Gleeman. Gray and Correa then planned to pick Vladimir Guerrero off second base to set up the impact play.

“That's why he's special,” Gray said in regards to Correa.

Carlos Correa is a game changer

The Twins-Blue Jays matchup was one of the most intriguing in the MLB Playoffs. After losing two of three games to the Tampa Bay Rays, Toronto found itself as a sixth seed. The Blue Jays lost the series despite having a better regular season record than Minnesota.

Arguably, the Blue Jays had more talent than the Twins. Bo Bichette and Vladimir Guerro were a hard one-two punch to stop, but The Twins made all the right plays. They have a well-built team, but Sonny Gray admitted they thrive off Carlos Correa's energy.

Correa is one of the best two-way players in baseball. As seen from Game 1, he has the ability to run down hit balls and field them with insane accuracy. Additionally, he hits and communicates at an elite level. If Correa continues to make plays like he did in the Wild Card series, the Twins have a chance to win their ALDS.