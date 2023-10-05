The Minnesota Twins erased a humiliating footnote from the team's recent history in the past few days, knocking off the Toronto Blue Jays two games to none in the Wild Card round of the American League playoffs.

The Twins won their first postseason game since 2004, snapping an 18-game losing streak in the process.

After the game the Twins' 29-year-old shortstop Carlos Correa was praised by Twins teammate Sonny Gray. Correa's reaction to the emotional situation was inspiring for both Twins fans and the team itself.

As the dust settled on a magical Wild Card run for the Twins, however short it was, Minnesota's Byron Buxton shared his thoughts on Correa's performances. He recalled a clutch hit that went against him, rather than for him, in 2020 that he remembers vividly to this day.

Carlos Correa hit a home run that helped knock the Twins out of the playoffs in 2020. Byron Buxton: "It’s a lot better for him to be doing it on our side. The plays he makes are unbelievable and that’s the guy. He put us on his back." — Betsy Helfand (@betsyhelfand) October 5, 2023

The Twins' shortstop's clutch play is exactly what the team will need heading into the next round of the playoffs starting on the road against a Houston Astros team that has gone much farther in the playoffs than Minnesota in recent years.

For the inside story on the next Shohei Ohtani, listen below:

The winner of the Astros-Twins series will face either the Baltimore Orioles or Texas Rangers in the inevitable, forthcoming AL Championship series.

Correa might not be a .300 hitter, but his clutch play both on defense and in the batter's box have caught the attention of fans worldwide. Now it's up to Correa and the rest of the Twins to cash in their considerable talents in an effort to play giant killer against the ‘Stros.

Buxton shared his true feelings about sitting out the Blue Jays series recently that will have fans on the edge of their seats.

With just days remaining until the first pitch, the Twins have plenty of time to regroup in preparation for a run at baseball's fall classic this weekend.