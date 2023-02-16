The Minnesota Twins appear to love living life on the edge. When teams such as the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets refused to sign Carlos Correa due to loud concerns regarding his surgically-repaired leg, it was the Twins, Correa’s team for the 2022 season, that came to the rescue. In addition, the Twins also decided to sign starting pitcher Chris Paddack to a three-year, $12.5 million deal even though the 27-year old hurler remains on the mend after he underwent Tommy John surgery back in May 2022.

It doesn’t seem like Paddack would be back on the Target Field mound anytime soon. However, Paddack has taken an encouraging step in what currently has been a nine-month recovery process. According to Do-Hyoung Park, Twins reporter for MLB.com, the 27-year old starting pitcher “started throwing last week and is working from 60 feet now.”

In addition, Chris Paddack also revealed in an interview that signing the extension with the Twins helped him get into a better state of mind in his recovery. Park added that Paddack feels like “a weight has been lifted off his shoulders” and that he feels less pressure rushing back from injury.

Paddack hasn’t had the longest track record of sustained quality pitching in the big leagues. His debut campaign with the San Diego Padres in 2019 remains his best.

The Padres’ logjam in their starting rotation, however, led them to deal away Chris Paddack after only three seasons. The Twins dealt All-Star reliever Taylor Rogers in the deal in hopes of developing Paddack into a solid, middle of the rotation starter.

Paddack appears to have been making solid strides at the start of the 2022 season. His stats on the surface may not jump off the page, as he allowed a 4.03 ERA in five starts before succumbing to elbow injury. However, he accomplished that on an impressive strikeout-to-walk ratio that, if he sustains, should allow him to fulfill his potential sooner than later.

The Twins’ gambit could very well still work. After all, they signed Paddack to a bargain deal, especially if he recovers fully from injury. Twins fans will be hoping that his recovery doesn’t hit any speedbumps along the way.