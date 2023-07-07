The Minnesota Twins received a positive update on injured relief pitcher Brock Stewart, who's been sidelined since June 27 with right elbow soreness. Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said on MLB Network Radio that the team expects Stewart to come off the injured list soon after the All-Star break, according to Jon Morosi.

Stewart is having a breakout season with the Twins after not making an appearance in the MLB from 2020-2022. He has a 0.70 ERA in 25 games this season, striking out 35 batters and recording one of his three save opportunities. He's allowed two runs across 25.2 innings and allowed both in the same game, giving him an incredible 24 scoreless outings in 2023.

Stewart's journey back to the big leagues is a remarkable one. He had a 6.05 ERA in 46 games from 2016-2019, then pitched in an independent league in 2020. He re-signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the team he made his MLB debut with, but had to get Tommy John surgery and missed the entire 2021 season.

Stewart then signed a two-year minor league deal with the Twins in 2022 and did not pitch well, but Minnesota saw enough in him to keep him around this year. He earned his spot in the bullpen and has proven to be one of the better relief pitchers in the league this season.

The Twins' bullpen has been very solid overall this season. They have the fourth-best ERA in the league at 3.56 and the team as a whole has the league's best ERA. Minnesota enters the final series before the All-Star Break with a game-and-a-half lead in the AL Central. The return of Brock Stewart should bolster the Twins' playoff chances.