MLB Network analyst Harold Reynolds wants Byron Buxton to begin seeing more consistent playing time in the outfield, per MLB Network on Twitter. It is no secret that Buxton has dealt with injury trouble throughout the course of his career. The Minnesota Twins have been hesitant to play him in the outfield this season as a result, with Buxton taking his at-bats as a DH. Reynolds made his case for Buxton to return to the outfield during an MLB Network segment.

Harold Reynolds campaigns for the Twins to let Byron Buxton play in the outfield and capitalize on his elite defense and athleticism.#MLBTonight | #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/vODDRFcNKt — MLB Network (@MLBNetwork) May 3, 2023

“I can’t get past Buxton just DH’ing,” Reynolds said.

Reynolds then stated that Byron Buxton, who stole a base against the Chicago White Sox, can play the outfield if he’s swiping bags.

“If he’s stealing bases, he can’t play the outfield? He’s started 26 games this year, 26 as a DH,” Reynolds continued. “Don’t give me all that, ‘oh, he’s injury prone.'”

The MLB Network segment then showed a video of Byron Buxton taking a nasty collision in the outfield back in 2014. Reynolds is stating that injuries are simply part of the game. Finally, Reynolds compared Buxton to Ken Griffey Jr from an injury standpoint, stating that Griffey Jr. returned to the outfield despite breaking his wrist.

“I’m telling you right now, Byron Buxton is a Platinum Glove Award winner. Not gold, platinum! Let this kid go out and do what he does! And if you don’t like him in center, then move him to a corner. Do something, but we can’t sit here and have him DH’ing every game because we’re afraid he might get hurt again. You gave him $100 million dollars! You gotta take the bubble wrap off him.”

Byron Buxton is a star defender, but the Twins are hesitant for good reason. Perhaps moving him to a corner outfield spot would be a good solution, ultimately lessening the risk of injury while not keeping Buxton tied to a DH role.